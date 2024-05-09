Arsenal FC at Man United Starting XI Predictions

This weekend’s top matchup in the Premier League, at least from a brand awareness stand point, is Arsenal at Manchester United. While this year’s edition of Arsenal FC are indeed living up to the reputation of the club, United are the polar opposite. The Gunners are fighting it out with Manchester City for the league title.

United are very likely to finish with their worst ever showing in the Premier League.

Arsenal at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 12 4:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United 1 Man United 2 Arsenal

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 1st, 83 pts, WWWWL Man United 8th, 54 pts, LDWDD

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw 17% Man United 14%

With that said, pretty much no one believes that United are going to win on Sunday, or even manage a draw. But you know what, hey, that is why play the games.

In very recent memory, whenever these two sides got together, it was considered a matchup of two big clubs who had fallen off a cliff. The North Londoners have regained their footing, so maybe someday, under the new leadership of INEOS, United will as well.

Starting XI Predictions

Man Utd

Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund

Arsenal

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

