United Team News vs Arsenal: Rashford, Martinez, Shaw, Martial

Hopefully, for the sake of Manchester United and their fans, the squad will get healthier now. They could see as many as six players come off the injured list on Sunday versus Arsenal. We’ll cover all of the walking wounded, starting with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial here.

This season has no doubt been the most injury-riddled in the history of the club.

Arsenal at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 12 4:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 1st, 83 pts, WWWWL Man United 8th, 54 pts, LDWDD

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Draw 17% Man United 14%

Man United Team News

Said manager Erik ten Hag prior to the blowout loss at the hands of Crystal Palace: “For over 10 years I am managing, I never had this experience.

“So huge, so many injury issues, so I trust all my experience, it can happen once in 10 years. Hopefully now I have to wait another 10 to have so many injuries to deal with.”

Let’s start with Rashford, he’s missed the last three games due to an undisclosed knock that he suffered in the FA Cup semifinal win over Coventry. It remains to be seen when Rashford is returning, because the club has been mum on his status. They haven’t said when he’s returning to training, or will. So who knows about Rashford.

Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have all returned to training, and could all feature this weekend.

Harry Maguire will not, as he’s out injured for the rest of the league season.

However, he could still feature in the FA Cup Final. More on all that here.

