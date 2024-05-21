UEFA Europa League Final FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 22, 8pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Series History: Atalanta wins 1, Bayer Leverkusen wins 0, Draws 0

Fun Fact: Bayern Leverkusen are looking to become just the fourth side to win the UEL in undefeated fashion.

Team News for Both Sides

Let’s preview this cup clash on the banks of the River Liffey! We start with Atalanta, where Marten de Roon and Emil Holm are out injured. Sead Kolasinac (thigh) is a doubt after missing the past three weeks.

Shifting gears to Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz (thigh) could be in contention to go the full 90 here, after getting himself match enough to feature off the bench for a half hour in the win over Augsburg this past weekend.

Kolasinac isn’t the only ex-Arsenal man who is a part of the team news situation here: Granit Xhaka began the last game on the bench, but he could be in the first XI here.

Ditto for Piero Hincapie. So now let’s see who gets their hands on continental competition’s second most coveted trophy.