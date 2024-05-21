Bayer Leverkusen are unvanquished in their last 51 matches and counting. This past weekend, they just became the first Bundesliga side to ever complete an entire season undefeated, solidifying their progression from Neverkusen to never loosing!

Now Xabi Alonso and his side will take on Atalanta, in Dublin, Ireland for a chance at Europa League glory. After this match comes the DFB Pokal, which gives Leverkusen a chance at a treble.

UEFA Europa League Final FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 22, 8pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Fun Fact: Atalanta is making its first ever appearance in a European final, becoming the 11th Italian club to do so.

Odds: Atalanta 10/3, Bayer Leverkusen 5/6

By the way, have you seen the UEL Final official promo- made by UEFA? Wow! It is fire, and you can see it above. Love that they included St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the GPO (General Post Office) site of the start of the Easter Rebellion, and with it, the Easter Rising of 1916. Well done Europa League marketing team! Now, on to the projected lineups. Starting XI Predictions

Ková?; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick

Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Scamacca, Lookman

