Arsenal Team News vs Everton: Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber

Here we go- Arsenal FC need a win and help from West Ham United to win the league on Sunday. The good news, for the Gunners, is that they only have two fitness concerns for Championship Sunday: Bukayo Saka (unspecified knock) and Jurrien Timber (match fitness).

And it is good news, because both Saka and Timber will be available for selection.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 86 pts, WWWWW Everton 15th, 40 pts, WDWWW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 82% Draw 12% Everton 6%

Arsenal Team News

‘Yeah, he should be fine,’ manager Mikel Arteta said of Saka.

Obviously, he’ll get a starting assignment. Regarding Timber, Arteta said the following:

‘It’s tricky because [there are] only three games to go and he’s missed eight months of football. So it’s a question that has to be resolved only by throwing him on the pitch and seeing what happens.’

May not want to risk the central defender here, and just wait until next season.

After all, Arteta needs to go with the guys who got them here, who have been playing alongside each other all season long. There is absolutely no upside to disrupting that flow right now.

