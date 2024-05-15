It all comes down to this- win, and hope that your fellow London club (West Ham United) do something to help you out. When Arsenal host Everton on Championship Sunday, they will have a lot of support.

Not just their fans, but also the neutrals and the Manchester City haters will be on their side.

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 86 pts, WWWWW Everton 15th, 40 pts, WDWWW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 82% Draw 12% Everton 6%

Everyone who is tired of the Man City hegemony of the Premier League will be pulling for them. Well, maybe not Tottenham or Chelsea supporters, but everyone else.

The Gunners may have the goal differential advantage on City, but that is simply not enough. They need a win plus the Hammers to draw or beat City to make their dreams come true this weekend.

Arteta will put his strongest, most talented team out there.

We think it looks like this:

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

