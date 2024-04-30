Jurrien Timber is reportedly in line to make the Arsenal squad on Saturday versus AFC Bournemouth. According to multiple reports, he’s in contention to feature for the first time since the season the season opener, where he injured his ACL. That means Timber could play for the first time in eight months this weekend.

In fact, manager Mikel Arteta almost selected Timber for the North London Derby winner this past weekend.

Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 12:30pm, Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 64% Draw 20% Bournemouth 16%

PL Form: Arsenal WWWLW Bournemouth WWLDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 80 pts Bournemouth 10th, 48 pts

Arsenal Team News

“We have to make that decision tomorrow after the training session,” Arteta said last Friday. “He’s very close. I don’t know if this is too early, but he’s very close now.”

He’s the only current fitness concern for the Gunners, so we’ll now just shift gears to the visitors.

Milos Kerkez is suspended for the Cherries while Luis Sinisterra (thigh problem), Chris Mepham (unspecified illness), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Romain Favre (undisclosed problem) are all out injured.

Tyler Adams (lower back) is a doubt, but should at least be in contention to make the matchday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

