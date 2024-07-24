Manchester United and Arsenal kick off their summer preseason tours of the United States at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on July 27. The 70,000-seat venue in Inglewood, California, which hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022, will see the Red Devils and Gunners square off in an exhibition match, just one year after they faced each other in New York City.

Which is fitting, because New York and L.A. are the only places people in the rest of the world think of, when they think of us here in the United States.

It’s a joke, but it’s true. Especially so in Western Europe. Well, sometimes they now think of Miami or Texas.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5pm local, SoFi Stadium, Englewood, CA

Competition: club friendly

So with that in mind, it’s time to put on a show in front of what will be a very big and completely packed house. This is the first team we think manager Erik ten Hag will go with.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC (Club Friendly)

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Sam Murray; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

