Arsenal Team News vs Man United: Havertz, Martinelli, Gabriel

Ahead of the Saturday night showcase clash in Hollywood, against Manchester United, Arsenal are set to welcome back three players from summer international duty. Kai Havertz (the European Championships with Germany), Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes (both from the Copa America with Brazil) are all set to link up with the Gunners ahead of this big, brand name friendly.

Will Havertz, Gabriel or Martinelli feature here?

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5pm local, SoFi Stadium, Englewood, CA

Competition: club friendly

Arsenal Team News

Well, there is a possibility that one or more of them could come off the bench, but we’ll see. Meanwhile the north London side is still without the services of these four players, who are still on holiday, following their tours of international duty at the Euros: William Saliba, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and David Raya.

With both goalkeeper 1 and GK2 still away from the side, manager Mikel Arteta will have to start Karl Hein, out of requirement. So there you go- there’s one name you can pencil in to your starting XI prediction. Which will get posted for you shortly.

