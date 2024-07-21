Tinsel Town. La La Land. Hooray for Hollywood. Pick your nickname/cliche for Los Angeles, as Arsenal are headed to Southern California, where they’ll take on AFC Bournemouth in a preseason friendly. This will be staged at the home of the L.A. Galaxy, the club who have historically been the most successful in Major League Soccer.

Prior to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami, they were the biggest brand name in MLS too.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Bournemouth AFC vs Arsenal FC

Kickoff (local time): Wed July 24, 7:30 pm, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles CA, USA

Let’s take a look at which Gunners players are coming across the pond to play in this friendly against Bournemouth, and the rest of the tour.

Arsenal USA Tour Squad List

Attack: Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Charles Sagoe Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

Midfield: Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Michal Rosiak, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Jimi Gower

Defense: Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Josh Nichols, Jakub Kiwior, Ayden Heaven, Omar Rekik

Goalkeeping: Karl Hein, Tommy Setford, Lucas Nygaard, Alexei Rojas

As you can see from the roster list above, manager Mikel Arteta can easily formulate a very strong side here. Let’s see what that might look like now. As you can see from our starting lineup prediction, we still left out a couple of big names here and there.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Bournemouth (Club Friendly)

Karl Hein; Ben White, , Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah

