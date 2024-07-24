The USA Tour squad has been announced, and it does not include Tyrell Malacia, who missed all of last season due to a serious knee injury. He will remain at the Carrington training complex to continue rehabilitation. One player who is making the trip is Rasmus Hojlund, who has now completed his post 2024 European championship holiday.

The striker, having just served on international duty with Denmark, will wear the No. 9 shirt this season, having wore #11 during his debut season at United. The shirt number had been left vacant by the departure of Anthony Martial.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5pm local, SoFi Stadium, Englewood, CA

Competition: club friendly

Team News: Arsenal Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester United

Tour Squad Lists: Arsenal Manchester United

Man United Team News

It’s a legendary number to be sure, as previous wearers of it include Sir Bobby Charlton, Andy Cole and Dimitar Berbatov. United’s tour begins on Saturday night, when they play Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is part of the greater Los Angeles area.

Harry Maguire will take part, as he is now fully match fit.

Luke Shaw, Joshua Zirkzee, Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Pellistri will all miss out on the tour though, as they are on holiday following their international tours of duty at their respective tournaments.

Next week will see United play Real Betis on July 31 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The third and final match of the tour comes on August 3, when we get a northwest London derby against Liverpool at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

