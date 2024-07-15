Arsenal Reject Two Emile Smith Rowe Bids, Holding Out for £25m

Arsenal have yet to do any real big business this summer, and that goes for both buying and selling. The only notable transfer transaction they’ve accomplished thus far is David Raya (converting his loan into a permanent move, and we all knew that one was coming for many months already). However, the first major move could be on the horizon, with the potential sale of Emile Smith Rowe.

The English forward/attacking midfielder is the subject of not just interest, but also a couple bids!

Both Fulham and Crystal Palace have seen their bids turned down, according to talkSPORT, who claim that a bid of £25 million would be enough to get the deal over the line. Smith Rowe only made 13 appearances in the league last season, registering just one assist and not scoring a single goal.

He’s fringe and that’s obvious, so the Gunners should find a place for him where he would be in a major role, and then cash in on it. He wasn’t always a squad player at Arsenal, as the 2021-22 season saw the 21-year-old net double figure goals in the league.

Crystal Palace could potentially be a great fit for him, as the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich gives them 1. money to spend and 2. a void to fill. Then maybe from there we see a transfer window set of dominos fall? Anything would be more exciting than what the Gunners transfer window has been thus far.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories