Arsenal FC Announce Squad for USA 2024 Preseason Tour

Arsenal have named their 26-man roster that will make the Transatlantic trip to the United States of America, for a preseason tour. More names will join along the way, but for now, you can find the squad list here in this post below. The Gunners will take on Bournemouth and later Manchester United in the greater Los Angeles area.

Then they’ll take on Liverpool in Philadelphia to conclude the stateside tour.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Bournemouth AFC vs Arsenal FC

Kickoff (local time): Wed July 24, 7:30 pm, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles CA, USA

This will be staged at the home of the L.A. Galaxy, the club who have historically been the most successful in Major League Soccer. Prior to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami, they were the biggest brand name in MLS too. You will see some notable names missing below, and we covered who is not coming, and why, over at this post.

Arsenal USA Tour Squad List

Attack: Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Charles Sagoe Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

Midfield: Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Michal Rosiak, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Jimi Gower

Defense: Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Josh Nichols, Jakub Kiwior, Ayden Heaven, Omar Rekik

Goalkeeping: Karl Hein, Tommy Setford, Lucas Nygaard, Alexei Rojas

