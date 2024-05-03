So much Manchester United team news to cover, ahead of the league fixture at Crystal Palace on Monday night that we’re going to need two full posts. Lead by the face of the club (arguably) Marcus Rashford, as many as 11 players could be missing for United in this league fixture. Rashford could likely miss out on this edition of Monday night football, but might be back next weekend instead.

Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Rashford has made little progress in recovery from the ankle injury that he suffered in the FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. May 6, 2024, 8pm UK, Selhurst Park

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Man United DWDDL 6th 54 pts Crystal Palace 14th, 40 pts, DWWWL

Result Probability: Man United 33% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 42%

Man United Team News

Moving on from Rashford to McTominay, Ten Hag said the following in regards to the midfielder’s knee injury: “Scott didn’t train so far this week, but I expect him back in training on Saturday. Then we will have to see up to the game if he is 100 percent available or for [only] a part in the game.”

So he faces a late fitness test, as does Bruno Fernandes, who has an unspecified problem/knock.

“We had an issue with Bruno, so he is a doubt for Monday, but he will fight to be a part of this game. Never rule him out for any game, and he is giving his best to be available,” Ten Hag said.



Elsewhere Victor Lindelof (thigh) is a week or two away while Wily Kambala (undisclosed issue) is out indefinitely. We’ll be back shortly with another post on all the other injured players.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories