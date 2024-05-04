According to various reports, West Ham United are in advanced talks to hire Julen Lopetegui as their new manager. The optimistic view believes that an agreement could actually be in place as early as next week.

What about their current manager, David Moyes, you might ask?

According to The Guardian, “a final decision on Moyes, whose contract runs out this summer, will not be made until the Scot holds talks with the board once the campaign is over.”

However, it is starting to sound like the decision has already been made, to some extent. If let go, it would mark the second time that WHUFC have sacked Moyes, who has only won four games, across all competitions, in 2024.

It is public knowledge that Moyes and Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director, just do not get along at all. The situation is so strained that Steidten has been asked to stay away from Moyes and the Irons first team.

And Lopetegui wasn’t Steidten’s first choice for replacing Moyes either.

The east London club held talks with Sporting Lisbon’s Rúben Amorim, but supposedly, he has a release clause that is a little too rich for their blood.

Thomas Tuchel has also been linked, but it remains to be seen if he would actually take the job or not.

Plus there is still a chance that he might stay put at Bayern Munich, provided the right set of situations and circumstances unfold.

The Hammers have also been linked with likes of Hansi Flick, Marco Silva, Paulo Fonseca and Graham Potter.

Also, the idea of the Lopetegui hire has certainly drawn some backlash from Hammers supporters:

West Ham say no to Lopetegui – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/fsw0vtDo1b via @UKChange — Claret and Booze (@ClaretBooze) May 3, 2024

No matter what happens with Moyes, he’ll always have this- he ended the club’s silverware drought. In winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, it was the club’s first trophy in 43 years.

