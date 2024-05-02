West Ham Team News at Chelsea: Aguerd, Earthy, Mavropanos

Long eliminated from the Europa League, West Ham United can now focus on the Premier League; most specifically on finishing in a spot that secures a Conference League slot for next season. They currently have three injury concerns for the run in: youngster George Earthy (concussion) center back Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and versatile defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (unspecified knock).

Let’s look at the latest updates on all three, heading into the trip to Chelsea.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 5, 2pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 59% West Ham United 21% Draw 20%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United DLLWD, 48 pts, 8th Chelsea FC DLWDW, 49 pts, 9th

West Ham United Team News

“We’ve got a couple of issues with our centre-backs,” said manager David Moyes on Aguerd. “Nayef won’t be available as he’s not ready yet.”

On Mavropanos, who is a doubt for Sunday, Moyes said:

“Dinos has got a chance, so we will need to see how he is, but again, it’s pretty tight and is a quick turnaround in regard to the game being played at lunchtime. Hopefully, they will be fine.”

As for Earthy, he is progressing through concussion protocol and stands a chance of making the matchday squad this week, but

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories