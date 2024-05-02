West Ham United visits Chelsea FC in a London Derby that could also be billed the “Let’s Stay on the First Page of the Standings Cup.” Hammers boss David Moyes certainly has a couple advantages, over his counterpart Mauricio Pochettino, in this one.

For one, his injury list is very short, when compared to Chelsea’s sizable contingent of walking wounded.

London Derby FYIs

West Ham United at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Sun. May 5, 2pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 59% West Ham United 21% Draw 20%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United DLLWD, 48 pts, 8th Chelsea FC DLWDW, 49 pts, 9th

Secondly, his Irons will be in the fire after having had a full week in between matches to prepare for this one. Meanwhile Chelsea still have a London derby, versus Tottenham Hotspur, to contend with a few hours from when we’re writing this. So without further ado, here is our lineup prediction.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

