West Ham Team News vs Arsenal: Edson Alvarez, Lucas Paqueta

Vladimir Coufal overcame a late fitness test, for muscle tightness, to grab a first team assignment for West Ham United’s 1-0 loss to Everton yesterday. Elsewhere Emerson Palmieri has now finished serving out his suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Otherwise there are no selection issues to report, for the Irons meaning that manager David Moyes has a full squad to choose from.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Arsenal FC at West Ham United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

How They Got Here: Arsenal (beat Brentford 1-0 in 3rd round), West Ham (beat Lincoln City 1-0 in third round)

That won’t be the case next weekend, as both Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez picked up bookings in the shock loss to the Toffees. However, those suspensions won’t kick in until the next Premier League fixture, so they are good to go in this one.

In looking at the lineup projection, Tomas Soucek will be aiming to get back into the first team here, as Moyes will do a lot of squad rotation.

Having a fully fit squad to choose from, this match will provide some opportunities for the fringe guys. Be sure to check out the rest of the preview content that we did for this one.

