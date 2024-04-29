Yesterday marked the celebration that Arsenal supporters call “St. Totteringham’s Day.” For Gooners, it’s the joy they derive from the moment that they mathematically finish above Tottenham Hotspur in any Premier League season. It is such a big deal to them that created a fake holiday for it, and clinching it at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they did with a 3-2 win on Sunday, had to have made the occasion extra special for them.

Now Spurs must pick up the pieces and move on. They’ve looked dreadful as of late, but maybe they’ll turn it around vs. another London rival, Chelsea FC.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. May 2, 7:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Win Probability: Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 32% Chelsea 44%

Manager Ange Postecoglu will lead with strength, and put his best foot forward when he shapes his starting lineup at Stamford Bridge. Here is what we think the best of what’s around (Dave Matthews Band reference, yes!) looks like for Angeball right now.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung Min-Son

