Tottenham Hotspur entered tonight off to one of their best starts in the long history of their club. Chelsea went into Monday night football with one of the worst starts in their illustrious history. The final result was Chelsea 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1, on the strength of a Nicolas Jackson hat trick.

Indeed, this is why we play the games. Spurs found themselves down to just nine men in what was a very wild London derby.



Honestly, this match is quite often among the best of the year in the PL, so we shouldn’t be surprised, really. These two sides hate each other and emotions are always high during this affair.

Nicolas Jackson had a lot of fun celebrating his goals tonight:

Cole Palmer scored the other goal for Chelsea, from the penalty spot. He has indeed been balling out for them. Palmer has now scored or created a chance in each of his last six league games, becoming the first Chelsea player to do so since Eden Hazard in 2018-19.

Top class. What a great summer signing, and a huge upgrade over Mason Mount.

The officiating in this one was indeed questionable at times, and thus one could describe this result as “controversial.”

Both managers were asked about the refereeing decisions in this match, and both gave responses that sounded like they were talking about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and his angry rant against VAR.

Although they said they were actually not talking about Arteta. Here’s the Ange Postecoglu edition:

