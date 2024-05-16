Man United Team News at Brighton: Varane, Lindelof, Martial

As one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory winds down for Manchester United, three players: Victor Lindelof (thigh), Raphael Varane (know one really knows what his injury is) and Anthony Martial (groin) are racing against the clock to get fit.

The trio could all be in contention to feature at Brighton on Championship Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United FYIs

Championship Sunday Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 8th, 57 pts, WLLDW Brighton 10th, 48 pts, LDWLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 31% Draw 23% Brighton 46%

Man United Team News

However, the entire triad might just have to wait until the FA Cup Final to play again, if they do in fact get on the pitch this term. Lindelof is the only member of this triad who is likely to be back with the club next season. Hard to imagine Varane and Martial would be back next term.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are ruled out for Sunday.

Despite the win over Newcastle earlier today, United are still looking at really only one way back into continental competition next season.

They’ll have to beat Man City in the FA Cup Final, in order to get that automatic Europa League berth.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories