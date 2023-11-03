Top of the table Tottenham, it’s a phrase that never gets old if you’re a Spurs supporter (We’re all about the alliteration here at The Sports Bank). While Arsenal FC visiting Newcastle United is the true headliner fixture of the weekend (in terms of both teams playing at a higher level right now), Chelsea FC at Tottenham is another big time match that we should all pay attention to this weekend (yes, it falls on a weeknight, but you get the idea).

Ange Postecoglu seems to have figured out something at Spurs that Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte could not.

Sometimes, it is the more under-the-radar name that turns out well, when it comes to making managerial hires. It’s not always the best strategy to just go out and get the biggest and best name possible. Heroes abound for Spurs this season, and you’ll find them in every position group.

In the middle of the park, you have the stellar duo of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matang Sarr. In central defense, Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have excellent. In the final third, Heung-Min Son has now stepped up to become the face of the franchise, with Harry Kane having departed. James Maddison has proven to be one of the best signings of the summer while Dejan Kulusevski consistently gets it done.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matang Sarr; James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson; Heung-Min Son

