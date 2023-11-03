Tottenham Team News vs Chelsea: Udogie, Davies, Perisic

Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies both face a race against the clock to be fit in time to face Chelsea FC when Spurs welcome the Blues in (after a very short northern journey across town) on Monday night. So it will be interesting to see what manager Ange Postecoglu does at the left back position in this one.

Another major storyline to watch- Mauricio Pochettino making his first appearance at White Hart Lane as a member of the opposition.

Chelsea FC at Tottenham FYIs

Mon. Nov. 6, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News Articles: Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

Lineup Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

It’s going to be raucous crowd and a wild atmosphere for this one, so how will they welcome the Argentine back to North London? While he didn’t end their notorious trophy drought during him in charge, he did lead Spurs all the way to the UEFA Champions League title match in 2020. Plus he elevated the club from where they were at the time, mounting legitimate Premier League title charges in more than one season. And that is something that hasn’t happened at this club since…until this year.

The manager of Tottenham’s arch-rivals, Arsenal boss ,Mikel Arteta believes in their league title potential.

They are right now up there and they’re merited to be where they are, so yes,” Arteta responded at his news conference today, when asked if Tottenham can rival Arsenal in the race for the league triophy.

“What has happened in the last five years in this league is something unprecedented, it never happened with the amount of points, with the level of the teams now, with the amount of teams with that level that is increasing and increasing.”

One last bit of team news here for the top of the table side. While Udogie and Davies are strong doubts, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon (the Tottenham answer to Thiago Alcantara- always injured!) and Manor Solomon will remain ruled out of this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories