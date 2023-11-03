Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night, and it is easy to see why Google only gives them a 29% chance of winning. Although the chances of a draw are 25%. The Blues are on the road against the league’s top of the table side, and they’re currently sitting around the same place in the standings that they finished last season.

And you already know how underwhelming that was. And while their EFL Cup form has been fine, they continue to sputter in the league.

Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Mon. Nov. 6, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Team News: Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have only taken eight points from the last 21 possible in the Premier League. The Argentine is already under heavy fire, despite only starting this job in August. That’s how they roll at Stamford Bridge- very little patience is granted for the managers.

In terms of filling out the team sheet here, look for Cole Palmer to carry on in an false nine kind of role, with support from Connor Gallagher in the advanced midfield. There aren’t a lot of positive things to say about te Chelsea attack this season, but those two have stellar. Look for them to try and make an impact in the final match of the weekend- one that should be quite spirited as a fierce rivalry is renewed.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

