Expect some squad rotation from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta when the Gunners visit West Ham United on Wednesday night, for a EFL Cup round of 16. Fresh off an utter thrashing of Sheffield United yesterday, the north London side looks to be in top form right now.

Meanwhile the East London team taking part in this clash is a bit reeling right now. They just lost to lowly Everton, earlier today.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Arsenal FC at West Ham United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham

Team News: Arsenal West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

How They Got Here: Arsenal (beat Brentford 1-0), West Ham (beat Lincoln City 1-0)

There is already “Moyes Out” talk starting up again, as the Irons have hit a bit off a rough patch. Enjoying a successful September and a solid August, the month of October has been unkind to them. If they get blasted by Arsenal here, the heat on the Scotsman might turn up here.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United (EFL Cup)

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, Cedric Soares, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe; Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Charles Sagoe Jr.

