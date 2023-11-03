As you obviously know, the Chelsea FC injury list, for every game, is always very long. However, it looks to be getting a little shorter now, as Monday Night Football London derby style approaches. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez and striker Armando Broja are facing a race against the clock to be fit for this match, while winger Mykhailo Mudryk has now returned to training, and should be in the mix.

That said, manager Mauricio Pochettino (who returns to the club where he was at the longest/had the most success of his career, for the first time) still has a ton of long-term injury absentees to contend with.



Chelsea at Tottenham FYIs

Mon. Nov. 6, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea

Blues Team News

Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah will all not feature on Monday night, or any time in the foreseeable future. I guess it’s a good thing that Todd Boehly has splashed the cash so much, to an utterly ridiculous extent (with Enzo being a prime example), as it has left Chelsea with a very large squad size.

That is a massive hindrance if/when everyone is fully match fit, but it’s a huge help right now, as Pochettino simply needs bodies to put on the pitch! He also needs goals, as scoring has been the Blues’ biggest problem this season. They can do some things in the final third to create chances, but they just can’t finish.

Going up against the stalwart Spurs defense likely won’t help.

