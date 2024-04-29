Tottenham Team News at Chelsea: Timo Werner, Oliver Skipp

Tottenham Hotspur seem to be limping to the finish line, as their recent run of form leaves a lot to be desired. The 3-2 North London Derby defeat yesterday was a window dressed score. Spurs could only manage a fake rally, in a game that Arsenal took by the scruff of the neck from the get go. Now Tottenham have two more injury concerns in Timo Werner (hamstring) and Oliver Skipp (unspecified knock).

Let’s take a look at how the squad fitness situation shapes up for the London derby with Chelsea in midweek.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. May 2, 7:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea

Win Probability: Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 32% Chelsea 44%

Tottenham Team News

Said Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu on Werner: “He felt his hamstring. We will find out the extent of it.” His return date is unknown, but Skipp should be find for Thursday.

“Skippy picked up a small knock in training, so he will miss this weekend,” said Postecoglu.

You can call what is going on now a Tottenham tailspin. Since the impressive 4-0 win over Aston Villa back on March 10, Spurs have only won two of the six games that they played. Both of those wins came over teams that either in the relegation zone or just above it.

