Will Sunday at Brighton & Hove Albion be the final league match for Erik ten Hag? Well, no one really knows for sure, and anyone who claims that they do is lying. United have been linked to Thomas Tuchel, but apparently the German is concerned that even if Ten Hag is sacked, he still won’t get the gig.

Apparently, Tuchel doesn’t quite fit what INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are looking for.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United FYIs

Championship Sunday Kickoff: Sun. May 19, 4pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 8th, 57 pts, WLLDW Brighton 10th, 48 pts, LDWLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 31% Draw 23% Brighton 46%

And with Bayern Munich being knocked back by those who have been offered the job- Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick, now there is speculation that Tuchel might stay. Certainly Bayern have been holding talks with him, with the objective and trying to convince him to stay.

So if Ten Hag is fired/leaves on his own accord who could be next? Kieran McKenna maybe? Well, it should be an interesting summer to say the least. What we do know is that Ten Hag will be in the dugout on Sunday, and again next weekend for the FA Cup Final.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Sofyan Amrabat; Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

