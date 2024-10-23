Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu was very open about the status of club captain Heung-Min Song. The face of South Korean football and Spurs’ biggest brand name individual player was never going to feature in an early round Europa League contest.

“Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, but he was never going to be involved anyway,” Postecoglu said of the forward’s status for tomorrow’s visit from AZ Alkmaar.

AZ Alkmaar at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 23, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 of 8

Spurs Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 3rd, 6 pts, WW AZ Alkmaar 18th, 3 pts, WL

Spurs Team News

“We’ll leave him out, and we’ll see how he is from there.” Heung-Min Son is recovering from a thigh injury, but it sounds like he’ll be fine for the London derby at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Elsewhere on Wilson Odobert, Ange said of his thigh injury, back on Oct 17: “Really, it’s only Wilson, who has done some good work in the last couple of weeks and hopefully joins the main group at some point next week.”

So he should be good to go here. And then finally, you have fringe player Djed Spence, whose full name is Diop Djed-Hotep Spence (I was today years old when I learned that), who has an unspecified injury: “He picked up a bit of a groin strain in training. Hopefully, nothing too bad, but he missed out today.”

