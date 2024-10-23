Like the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League, AZ Alkmaar are coming to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We joke about the Jaguars being London’s de facto NFL team, because they play there so much, but hey, the English capital is indeed a citizen of the world. And AZ Alkmaar are a Dutch side, so once again we have a team from a country that has had its turn as the world’s foremost superpower…coming to Great Britain, the country most synonymous with promoting that concept.

AZ Alkmaar at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 23, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 of 8

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 3rd, 6 pts, WW AZ Alkmaar 18th, 3 pts, WL

Yes, that’s quite the sociopolitical tangent to get on there, when previewing a midweek Europa League clash. But hey, when it’s the UEL, you find your story lines where you can.

It’s a pretty strong lineup, all things considered, as you have some reserves, fringe players in there, but also some first team level guys too.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs AZ Alkmaar (UEL)

Fraser Forster; Archie Gray, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner

