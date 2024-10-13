Tottenham Hotspur Football Club are currently on international break, so their home was open and available for yet another NFL game today. In that contest, the Chicago Bears crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 35-16, handing the Jags their first loss (in three games) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jacksonville fell to 6-6 all-time in London with the result.

Ahead of the game, the Chicago Bears and Tottenham did a sensational signed shirt swap, and you can see that in the tweet below.

There are a whole lot of autographs, on both jerseys, right there. And it makes perfect sense that it would be the punter (Tory Taylor), as this is soccer/football/futbol we’re talking about, who posed with the Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglu.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, October 19, 12:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Previews: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates Team News

West Ham Content: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates Team News

But hey, we’re not done with the world football meets American football synergy. Once again, it’s a member of the Chicago Beats whose primary job is kicking balls (not throwing or catching them) who is pictured with the Spurs representative.

You can see Spurs’ German striker Timo Werner, on the THS sidelines with placekicker Cairo Santos.

By the way, it’s worth noting that the Chicago pro sports team which best analogizes to Tottenham is not the Bears, but the Cubs (we’ve explained that at this link already). By the way, are the Jaguars just going to eventually relocate to London 11 times over the past ten seasons and have a 6-5 record in those games.

They played back-to-back games in London last season and will do so again this year, taking on the New England Patriots next week at Wembley Stadium.

Also, inserted above, is what would happen if the Chicago Bears logo was made “British.” You might remember that graphic from that hilarious post that went viral 8 or 9 years ago.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories