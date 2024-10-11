West Ham United Team News, Injury, Fitness Updates

There is not much to say about West Ham United right now, from a team news perspective. The Hammers have just one injury concern- summer signing and German super striker Niclas Fullkrug. He’s missed the last five matches with Achilles tendon irritation. He may miss out on the next match too.

The Irons will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur, where they’ll take on the Lilywhites in a London derby a week from tomorrow.

In fact, it will be the Saturday lunchtime fixture, so thus it’s very first game once the FIFA window is over.

While the east Londoners will enter the match with a big advantage over Spurs in the team fitness department (you can read up on their injury situation here), it’s the North Londoners who are doing better this season. Spurs are ninth in the table, having accrued two more points than West Ham, who sit 12th in the table.

