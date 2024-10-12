So far, the early returns on Julen Lopetegui are not good. Despite having what is probably the fittest squad in the entire Premier League, the Irons did not come out of the gates firing. Lopetegui hasn’t been able to take advantage of the fact that his side has had so few injuries, because they’re way down in 12th place right now. Having a road London derby versus a Tottenham team that really needs wins probably won’t help their cause much.

Anyway, let’s preview this puppy!

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, October 19, 12:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 17% Draw 18% Tottenham victory 65%

PL Form: West Ham LDLDW Tottenham LLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 12th, 8 pts Tottenham 9th, 10 pts

West Ham Team News vs Tottenham

None really, as they have a nearly fully fit squad, which we covered already here. As we’re doing this preview insanely early (hey, it’s international break, what other options do we have?), we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly, should any injuries arise over these last few days of international matches.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammad Kudus; Michael Antonio

