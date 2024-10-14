In case you missed it, we had another classic example of transatlantic “game recognizes game” as Tottenham Hotspur and the Chicago Bears did a sensational signed shirt swap. You could see all the autographs on the two jerseys over at this link. The Bears defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, at Tottenham’s home ground, in NFL action, 35-16 earlier today.

But THS will go back to its normal use, soon enough, as West Ham come calling on Saturday for a London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, October 19, 12:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Previews: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates Team News

West Ham Content: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates Team News

PL Form: West Ham LDLDW Tottenham LLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 12th, 8 pts Tottenham 9th, 10 pts

In terms of previewing the London derby next weekend, we see the three injury absentees probably, or even likely, returning to training this week, but we predict only Son Heung-Min will be back in the first team.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke; Son Heung-Min

