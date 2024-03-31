West Ham Team News vs Tottenham: Areola, Aguerd, Alvarez

West Ham United need to have a really short memory, from yesterday, as it’s a very quick turnaround to their next match. The Hammers return home for a London derby with Tottenham Hotspur, on the heels of a massive collapse (blowing a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3) at St. James Park on Saturday. The good news is that they only have three unavailability concerns: Edson Alvarez, Nayef Aguerd and Alphonse Areola.

“We’ve just got question marks over on Nayef and Lucas,” manager David Moyes said on Friday, heading into the meltdown at Newcastle.

West Ham United Team News

“They’ve only recently returned, and we’re just keeping an eye on them to see how they are.”

Paqueta started and went the full 90 yesterday, so he’s fine, but Aguerd is a slight doubt due to an unspecified issue. Meanwhile Areola left the deflating loss yesterday, early, with an adductor strain. He’ll need to be further assessed, but most likely he’s out of commission here.

Finally, Edson Alvarez is definitely set to miss out, as he’s suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

