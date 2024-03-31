With an eight point lead now on sixth place Manchester United, it looks like Tottenham Hotspur will safely secure a top five finish. While not the goal for the North Londoners, obviously, it is something. It is some kind of accomplishment, although obviously not what or where you want to be.

Spurs are only three points behind Aston Villa in the race for the fourth and final Champions League slot, so that achievement is still there for them.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Tuesday, April 2, 8:15 pm local, London Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 31% Draw 24% Tottenham victory 45%

PL Form: West Ham LDDWWLL Tottenham WLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 7th, 44 pts Tottenham 5th, 56 pts

Rodrigo Betancur, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski are all players that should be in the mix to start every game, but we picked none of the aforementioned trio here. So with that in mind, the guys we left in have to be pretty good, right?

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Timo Werner, James Maddison, Richarlison; Heung Min-Son

