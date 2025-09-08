The international break was not good to West Ham United, as they now have a fresh injury concern in the final third. Niclas Fullkrug suffered a calf injury, and the severity of it is not clear at this time. While it’s thought to be a lower overall grade of calf strain, it is possible that he could still be ruled out for around two to four weeks.

At the very least though, it looks like he’ll miss Saturday’s London derby with Tottenham. The Fullkrug injury is the only change to the Hammers fitness situation.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 13, 5:30pm local, London Stadium

Tottenham Preview Material: Full Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

West Ham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: West Ham LLW Tottenham WWL

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 3 pts Tottenham 4th, 6 pts

Luis Guilherme remains out long term with a collarbone injury while George Earthy is still day-to-day with his ankle issue. But then again, aren’t we all just day-to-day in the grand scheme of things?

Spurs Team News

Meanwhile, on the other touchline, Tottenham have a lengthy injury list. However, it could see two names come off of it, and back into the rotation possibly. Yves Bissouma (undisclosed) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) could both potentially be passed fit for this one.

The likes of Radu Dragusin, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Kota Takai will not.

