Can Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank save his job this January transfer window? It all depends on how many moves Spurs can make, and if the new additions can lead them to better results. It all starts with Conor Gallagher, who will make his Tottenham debut this weekend, in a London derby against West Ham United.

Gallagher, a former Chelsea man who Tottenham signed from Atletico Madrid, became Spurs’ first signing of the winter window, earlier this week.

West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Jan 17, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Google Result Probability: Tottenham win 56% West Ham win 20% Draw 24%

Team News: Tottenham West Ham

Form Guide: Tottenham LWDDL West Ham LLWLL

Position in Premier League Table: Tottenham 27 points, 14th West Ham 14 points, 18th

Spurs Team News

Turning to the injury component of the team news, Richarlison is injured again, this time with a hamstring strain. The timeline for his return has not been set yet. He joins a crowded team infirmary (metaphorically speaking of course), which includes the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison.

However, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are now back from the Africa Cup of Nations, and could be made available here.

Although in the case of the latter, the club may not actually really want him back.

