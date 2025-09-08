For at least the short term, it looks like Callum Wilson will be the man leading the line for West Ham United. With Niclas Fullkrug having suffered a calf strain, it appears the German will miss out on the London derby versus Tottenham on Saturday.

The heat is already on Irons boss Graham Potter, so the last thing he needs is more pressure right now.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 13, 5:30pm local, London Stadium

PL Form: West Ham LLW Tottenham WWL

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 3 pts Tottenham 4th, 6 pts

He’ll need Wilson to step up and fill the void, and that is no easy proposition against Tottenham. Obviously, it is very early days, but Tottenham Hotspur look an improved side under Thomas Frank. There have been some stretches on this young season where they have looked very impressive.

Here is the best lineup we think Potter can pick to go against them.

West Ham Starting Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alphonse Areola; Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Nayeuf Aguerd; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Callum Wilson

