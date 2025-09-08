Tottenham Hotspur have begun their new life under first year manager Thomas Frank in a good way, but there is obviously plenty of work to do. This young season has seen plenty of injury issues, just like last term. However, in 2024-25 it is not totally derailing them, like it did in 2024-25.

While Tottenham finished well into the safety zone, points wise, in the table they ended up in the last spot right above the drop.

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Sept. 13, 5:30pm local, London Stadium

Tottenham Preview Material: Full Team Injury Updated News Starting XI Prediction

Team News for Both Sides: go here

West Ham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: West Ham LLW Tottenham WWL

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 3 pts Tottenham 4th, 6 pts

It is hard to envision Thomas Frank letting that happen again this season. Now, as for their opponent on Saturday, West Ham United, one could easily see a potential relegation scrap in their future.

Let’s look at what kind of starting lineup Frank could go with here.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction at West Ham United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr; Muhammad Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories