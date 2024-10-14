West Ham United Team News at Tottenham Hotspur

With the National Football League contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now complete, the giant, modern venue at White Hart Lane can now work shift back into Premier League, instead of NFL, football mode. The Chicago Bears, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16, will soon be on their way home while West Ham United will be coming to face Spurs on Saturday.

Meanwhile the Jags will stay in old London town, to take on the New England Patriots, but this time it will be at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, October 19, 12:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Previews: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates Team News

West Ham Content: Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates Team News

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 17% Draw 18% Tottenham victory 65%

PL Form: West Ham LDLDW Tottenham LLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 12th, 8 pts Tottenham 9th, 10 pts

West Ham Team News vs Tottenham

None really, as they have a nearly fully fit squad, which we covered already here. As we’re doing this preview insanely early (hey, it’s international break, what other options do we have?), we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly, should any injuries arise over these last few days of international matches.

Otherwise watch for the rest of our London derby previews in the early portion of this week.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories