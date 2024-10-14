The Tottenham Hotspur injury/fitness situation remains mysterious ahead of the next fixture, a visit from West Ham United on Saturday. Son Heung-min, Richarlison de Andrade and Wilson Odobert are the team’s only injury concerns, and it remains to be seen but all three could all possibly be in contention for selection next weekend.

We’ll start with Son, who did not go away with South Korea this international break, due to the thigh injury that has forced him to miss three straight games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, October 19, 12:30 pm local, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 17% Draw 18% Tottenham victory 65%

PL Form: West Ham LDLDW Tottenham LLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 12th, 8 pts Tottenham 9th, 10 pts

Spurs Team News

Son took to Instagram on Sunday, where he posted “Back soon.” That sounds promising, right? Expect him to resume training this week. Richarlison is a bit more complicated, given how manager Ange Postecoglou got very defensive with the media the last time he discussed the topic. He blatantly told people to stop asking for updates on his calf injury, until he himself provided further notice.

Well, Ange has been ornery with the media, at times, this season. Maybe this Richarlison situation is more complicated than had been initially suspected? however Richarlison was spotted back on the grass getting work in. This match might come too soon for him, but he should return not too further beyond it.

As for Odobert (hamstring injury), he could also be in contention here, or maybe for the next game, which will be in the Europa League. We could see him return to training this week.

