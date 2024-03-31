West Ham United manager David Moyes was naturally and obviously deflated by last night’s result. “We have lost a game when we should have won a game,” the Scotsman said to the BBC, after the Hammers blew a 3-1 lead at Newcastle United, eventually falling 4-3.

“This is a tough place to come and for a long period we looked as though we were going to be the side who finished on top. We didn’t see the job through and weren’t tough enough.”

Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United FYIs

Kick-off: Tuesday, April 2, 8:15 pm local, London Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham victory 31% Draw 24% Tottenham victory 45%

PL Form: West Ham LDDWWLL Tottenham WLWWL

PL Standing: West Ham 7th, 44 pts Tottenham 5th, 56 pts

The result left the Irons winless in their last three and reeling with negative momentum in the race for European qualification. The good news is they’ll have to move on quickly, as a big match at Spurs beckons.

Spurs are one of the teams that the East London club is trying to catch, in the race for Europa League qualification.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palimieri; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Muhammad Kudus, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio

