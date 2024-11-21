Man City Team News vs Tottenham: Grealish, Foden, Akanji, Ake

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a full blown injury crisis on his hands, with the number of injured players now so high that we need to do the team news in two parts, ahead of the clash versus Spurs on Saturday evening. Here in part two we go over Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

Part one, linked here, went over John Stones, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes.

Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov 23, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man City Part 1 Man City Part 2 Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Tottenham

Full Injury List: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 64% Draw 19% Tottenham 17%

PL Form: Man City WWWLL Tottenham LWLWL

PL Standing: Man City 2nd, 23 pts Tottenham 10th 16 pts

Man City Team News

Let’s start with Jack Grealish- he’s been absent with an unspecified knock, but he should be good to go here, we think. Staying up front, and on the wing, Phil Foden is a doubt with a knock. Meanwhile defenders Manuel Akanji (groin/hip/pelvic area issue) and Nathan Ake (thigh injury) will also face late fitness tests in order to feature here.

Additionally, Rodri won’t be back until next season, as you already know, while Oscar Bobb is going to be out for awhile yet, as he continues recovering from his broken leg. Pep said, back on Oct 22: “Oscar, I think, January or February, he will be ready.”

