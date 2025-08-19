From one London derby to another for Chelsea FC, as they’ll visit West Ham United in Premier League week two. The opening week underwhelmed as Chelsea stalemated Crystal Palace, a side with a payroll that is about a third the size of their wage bill is. They should fare better against West Ham, a side that had a much worse opening week than the Blues.

Losing to a newly promoted side is always bad, and it’s really trouble when you lose 3-0. At least that’s how it looks on paper, but of course, football matches aren’t played on paper.

London Derby FYIs

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Kickoff: Fri. August 22, 8pm, London Stadium

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Chelsea 57% Draw 23% West Ham United 20%

PL Standing, Form: Chelsea 11th, 1 pt, D West Ham United 19th 0 pts, L

Enzo Maresca has a very deep and talented squad, let’s take a look at who he might pick for his first team in this one.

We don’t think Tosin Adarabioyo will be fully match fit in time for this one, so we left him out. We also swapped out Estevao for Neto, for what that’s worth.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at West Ham United

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Esteavo, Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens; Joao Pedro

