2024 NFL Mock Draft Version 1.0

1. Chicago via CAR, Caleb Williams, QB USC

It doesn’t appear that Justin Fields will stay, and for the record, we think he’ll succeed in the NFL somewhere else. Bears are starting over again, because well, they are a horribly run organization; on numerous levels.

2. Washington, Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Commanders need a total rebuild, and that all starts with the quarterback (so the cliche goes).

3. New England, Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

You kids wouldn’t believe or remember this, but back in the ’90s Heisman winners were often not drafted very high. These days, the script has indeed flipped.

4. Arizona, Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Won’t you be my neighbor? No, ok, how about you be my first wideout off the boards?

5. LA Chargers, Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

The ND-Chargers pipeline has been well documented, overly analyzed and thoroughly studied. We did so at this link.

6. NY Giants, Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State

Maybe they fill their QB need via free agency, trade. If so, they need to go best player available.

7. Tennessee, Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Titans badly need help on the OL, and this is a blue chip prospect.

8. Atlanta, Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

A whole ton of other mocks out there have Dallas Turner going to Atlanta at #8. It makes so much sense on so many levels that we’ll just conform to the trend.

9. Chicago, Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Rome, if you want to…and you should, as he was the main reason the Huskies were the most fun to watch team in college football this season

10. NY Jets, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, PSU

There are potentially three first round draft picks coming out of PSU, in Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Kalen King, CB, and Chop Robinson EDGE.

11. Minnesota, Jared Verse, Edge, FSU

Noles superstar is the main character of the book, chapter and verse, of defensive end prospects in this class.

12. Denver, JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Is he really the goods, and he can win games with his arm? Or was he just a game manager who was gifted an amazing running game and elite defense?

13. Las Vegas, JC Latham, OT, Alabama

So much Bama in your 2024 NFL mock draft; or any year for that matter.

14. New Orleans, Laiatu, Latu, Edge, UCLA

Saints need pash rushing help.

15. Indianapolis, Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Great value pick. First back to back Bulldogs

16. Seattle, Brock Bowers, TE Georgia

It is nice to see a tight end go this high for a change. That doesn’t happen often.

17. Jacksonville, Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

JAX should go best cornerback available.

18. Cincinnati, Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Yes, this is a real guy. That is a real name. And he’s a really good prospect too.

19. LA Rams, Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

As you know from the highly suggestive music video that the team made in the 1980s, they need someone to “Ram It Ram It!”

20. Pittsburgh, Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Fills a need and is a huge value here.

21. Miami, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Mizzou

The run on cornerbacks….

22. Philadelphia, Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

..continues. These days the only positions that go in the first round are: passers, pass-blockers, pass rushers, pass protectors and pass defenders. Everyone else has to wait until later rounds.

23. Houston via CLE, Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

We looked into all that Johnny Newton brings to the table over at this link.

24. Dallas, Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

This would be a steal of a value for the Boys at this point.

25. Green Bay, Cooper DeJean, CB/RS, Iowa

This defensive and special teams player was a huge part of how the Hawkeyes scored points this past season. Yes, you read that right. Brian Ferentz should forever be ashamed.

26. Tampa Bay, Keon Coleman, WR, FSU

Too bad we didn’t get to see what Coleman could do against a College Football Playoff team

27. Arizona via HOU, Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Yes, the same school that produced Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is also giving us Kool-Aid McKinstry. If only they also had Squirrel White and Lourawls Tum Tum Nairn Jr.

28. Buffalo, Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

LSU going from DBU TO WRU

29. Detroit, Chop Robinson, Edge, PSU

There are potentially three first round draft picks coming out of PSU, in Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Kalen King, CB, and Chop Robinson EDGE.

If Johnny Newton were to fall all the way down here, he would be perfect for Baltimore, and we looked at why that is over at this link. However, we don’t think he will, and we agree with our USA Today/Ravens Wire colleague that Guyton would be a good fit here. We also agree with his reasoning.

31. San Francisco 49ers, Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Versatile o-lineman who could play multiple positions; exactly what the Niners need.

32. Kansas City (Taylor’s Version), Darius Robinson, DL, Mizzou

We didn’t plan so many players to stay in state as they made the move from college to the pros. It kind of just happened.

