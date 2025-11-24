You know the cliche “a person who needs no introduction?” Well, Bayern Munich at Arsenal FC is a UEFA Champions League match that needs no buildup. You have first place Bayern against 2nd place Arsenal, with both sides being as level as possible. Both teams have 12 points total, and a goal differential of +11. Arsenal have yet to conceded a goal so far in continental competition, while Bayern have yielded only three. The Bundesliga powerhouse have scored three more goals than the Gunners however, and thus, find themselves ahead on tie-breaker.

So this is as evenly-matched as it gets.

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 26, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: Champions League Matchday 5

Team News: Arsenal Bayern Munich

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 12 pts, WWWW Bayern Munich 1st, 12 pts, WWWW

Like we said before, no more need for further hyping up, so let’s just get to the starting lineup predictions now!

Champions League Starting XI Predictions

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Rapahel Guerreiro; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

Arsenal FC

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories