It looks like most of the prognosticators, pundits and prediction makers believe Bayern Munich will win the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with Arsenal FC on Wednesday night. The Bavarian powerhouse owns the all-time series advantage with Arsenal, 7 wins to the Gunners 3. They have also played to a stalemate on 3 previous occasions.
Not to mention how everyone is really paying attention still has a memory of that infamous 10-2 tie!
Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs
Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 17, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Competition: Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2, Aggregate 2-2
Team News: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich
Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich
90 Min Result Probability: Arsenal FC 34% Extra Time 26% Bayern Munich 40%
Munich is widely backed to qualify at very favorable odds of 3/4. Meanwhile Arsenal are slight underdogs, priced to qualify at 21/20. So with that stage set, let’s get to the lineup prediction. Here is the first team, in 4-2-3-1 formation that we think lame duck manager Thomas Tuchel will go with.
Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC (UCL)
Sven Ulreich; Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Thomas de Ligt; Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala; Harry Kane
