Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC (UCL)

It looks like most of the prognosticators, pundits and prediction makers believe Bayern Munich will win the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with Arsenal FC on Wednesday night. The Bavarian powerhouse owns the all-time series advantage with Arsenal, 7 wins to the Gunners 3. They have also played to a stalemate on 3 previous occasions.

Not to mention how everyone is really paying attention still has a memory of that infamous 10-2 tie!