Mikel Arteta has a nearly whole squad available at his disposal here in the crunch time of the season. So if he can’t find the right formula here, to get past Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League that is on him for not selecting the winning hand. Arteta of course has to keep one eye on the Premier League title race, which he’ll now need some help in.

Most likely, we’ll have another plot twist, or two, in that regard, but Manchester City are very firmly in the driver’s seat now.

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 17, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Competition: Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2, Aggregate 2-2

Team News: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

90 Min Result Probability: Arsenal FC 34% Extra Time 26% Bayern Munich 40%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

For the midweek trip to Bavaria, Martin Odegaard is apparently fine. While he was subbed off early yesterday, due to an unspecified injury, Monday brought news that he’ll be okay for Wednesday night. So with the Norwegian remaining in the starting lineup, Emile Smith Rowe will likely be consigned to the bench.

And Kai Havertz can remain further up, in an advanced role.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Bayern Munich (UCL)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Declan Rice, Jorginho, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories