Things are certainly breaking the way of Arsenal FC right now; on all fronts. Their next opponent in the UEFA Champions League is Bayern Munich, a side with a lame duck manager that may not even fully come to play for this tie. So a path to the semifinals in continental competition is definitely there for the taking.

On the home front, Manchester United just handed them a major gift, a few moments ago.

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 9, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1/2

Team News: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

Historical Stat Pack for this Tie: go here

90 Min Result Probability: Arsenal FC 55% Extra Time 22% Bayern Munich 23%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The 2-2 United-Liverpool draw did have a winner, and it’s Arsenal. The Gunners now end the weekend remaining top of the table, albeit by a sliver.

With Liverpool taking just the single point this afternoon at Old Trafford, Arsenal have the tie-breaker now, as they have a +9 goal differential advantage on the Reds.

More importantly, the driver’s seat/control their own destination status has now shifted from Liverpool to Arsenal. And the cherry on top of it all, their squad is as overall fit as its been all season, right now.

Manager Mikel Arteta has no current selection issues as we begin the final run-in.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Bayern Munich

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories